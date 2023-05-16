Kurtis Austin pleaded guilty on May 3 to Attempted Using a Child in Display of Sexually Explicit Conduct, Encouraging Child Sexual Abuse 2, two counts of Sexual Abuse 3, Unlawful Delivery of Marijuana, and Furnishing Alcohol to a Minor.
Austin was sentenced to 190 days in jail and 36 months probation. This is total insanity. The judge in this case should be recalled immediately. No sane person would consider this a just sentence.
