News related to the COVID-19 virus is changing by the minute.
The Chronicle continues to provide you with the most complete and accurate information about how these changes are affecting the lives of Columbia County residents and visitors.
Due to the current coronavirus epidemic. Oregon Gov. Kate Brown’s executive order directs businesses statewide to provide for customer and employee social distancing and for employees to work from home whenever possible.
During this event we will have certain designed writers and reporters working from their home offices to continue providing our readers with essential community news and information.
Walk-in customer hours at The Chronicle office, at 1805 Columbia Boulevard in St. Helens, will be temporarily shortened to 9 a.m. - noon Monday through Friday.
Feel free to call our customer service line from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, at 503-397-0116, to help with subscriptions, obituaries, classified ads and other inquiries.
I can be reached at jruark@countrymedia.net.
Thank you for your continued trust and support.
Jeremy C. Ruark
Publisher / Executive Editor
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.