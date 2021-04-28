I am pleased to write on behalf of the men and women who proudly serve as firefighters, emergency medical technicians and paramedics for Scappoose Rural Fire District.
First, thank you for your past support and your willingness to consider additional funding so that we can better serve you.
You call, and we come as fast as we can. However, there are times when the Scappoose main station is only staffed with one ambulance. This means an ambulance must come from another community when there are multiple calls, which takes time. A fast and reliable paramedic response and transport to the emergency room is critical to survivability in the event of a heart attack, stroke, cardiac arrest or significant trauma. When an ambulance must come from another community, critical care is delayed.
This levy will provide the residents of Scappoose Fire District with a faster and more reliable response to medical incidents as well as residential and commercial fires, motor vehicle crashes and other emergencies. This will be achieved by hiring three additional positions, allowing the fire district to staff two ambulances or one four-person engine 24hrs a day.
Your support for this levy will allow us to better serve you. Please join us in voting YES for Measure 5-285, and help us provide you with faster, more reliable EMS and fire protection services.
Justin Krieck - Tualatin Valley Firefighters Union - IAFF Local 1660
