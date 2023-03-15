Letters to the Editor
Country Media, Inc.

I just read the letter from Mr. Turner regarding homelessness in America.

I found little fact in his theory of why people are homeless and not one viable idea of how the problem could be addressed. He seems to be saying it is the banking industry and poor individual finance management causing the problem.

0
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

What are your plans for Spring Break?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.