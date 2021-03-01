Last week I was treated to an online “Virtual tour” of our community police facility. I was appalled.
The total facility is 2300 Square feet. Many of our homes have more space.
The police station is not ADA accessible, neither is their restroom. There are no meeting rooms. There are no rooms where a police man can privately meet with a family, take a report, or interrogate a person. Space is very limited. We have 6 supervisors and a dog that share two rooms, one report room where 18 officers share 3 computers.
The 23 full time employees share 18 lockers. An 8X10 room is the only space where an officer can change uniforms or “suite up with protective gear;” this does not provide optimal space for a shift change or an emergency, since it can only accommodate one person at a time.
Our existing police station does not have a proper evidence room or a proper workplace with adequate ventilation to test some of the substances that are brought in by the officers.
Our police station is inadequate, outdated, and an actual health hazard to the people working in it. St. Helens is growing, and we need to improve our City’s infrastructure to allow for growth.
I care for my city and I hope you do as well. Replacing this building will make all our lives safer and better.
Bill Eagle
St. Helens
