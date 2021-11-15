I just read Wayne Mayo's guest column, "It's outrageous to me," (Chronicle, 19/28/21), and then sent the link to thirty-eight other people who are scattered across the nation.
I just want to thank Wayne for his responsible reporting concerning a vital issue, and I want to thank the Chronicle's opinion editor for publishing this important report.
David Doerr
Rainier
