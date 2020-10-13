I first met Alex Tardif over four years ago - before he was Columbia County Commissioner. I was totally impressed by Tardif at that time and am even more impressed with the four years he has served our county.
With an education and background in accounting, Tardif is uniquely qualified for a position on the board of commissioners. He has made a distinct difference in how the board votes. He does not believe in the ‘let’s all get together’ on this decision. He sticks to what he believes is best for our county.
Please vote - and remember to vote re-elect Alex Tardif, Position 3, of the Columbia County Board of Commissioners. He is distinctly the best suited for this position.
The following information came to me through the hard work and determination of an incredibly bright - and undoubtedly bullheaded - dear friend of mine - Tammy Maygra.
Ms. Maygra learned of several egregious infractions/complaints lodged in 2019 against Commissioner Tardif’s opponent - Casey Garrett. Maygra asked for a copy of the outcome when Garrett was brought to task for the offenses and then had to appeal to the courts for an unredacted copy.
Last week, she received what she asked for - along with a letter from Oregon Circuit County Judge Ted Grove’s office. This letter can be found at cleancolumbiacounty.com.
The letter says it all. I urge you to vote for the better man - the honest man - Alex Tardif for County Commissioner, Position 3.
Nancy Whitney
St. Helens
