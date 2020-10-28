I’ve been a supporter of Brandee Dudzic for Columbia County Commissioner since the primaries, and here’s why:
I know what poor leadership, mismanagement, and a toxic work environment can do to a county. As a county employee, I watched so many folks lose the love they had for their jobs, grow frustrated with how they were treated, and even leave their jobs like I did. I know that Brandee is the type of leader that we need in this county.
Brandee has had the courage to fight against structures and systems that don’t benefit working folks. She works tirelessly to increase accessibility to services and local government. She will prioritize the needs of real people first, not her own interests or the interests of large corporations.
Lori Baker
St Helens
