I am writing to share my support for Patrick Kessi for the Scappoose School Board Zone 6 position.
As the former Mayor of Scappoose, I had the honor of working with Patrick when he was President of the Scappoose City Council and have seen his leadership, expertise, and dedication to our community firsthand.
Patrick is always prepared for meetings, always listens to both sides of the issue, and always asks for the facts to make the best decisions for our community. I respect that he doesn’t have his own agenda – his only agenda is what will be best for the people of Scappoose.
Patrick has served the community in a variety of other roles: City of Scappoose Budget Committee, Scappoose 50-Year Planning Committee, and as a volunteer coach for youth sports. He also supports the Scappoose School District as an active member of the Budget Committee (2016 Chair) and Bond Advisory Committee and as a leader on the very successful SHS turf field project. He knows how to work with people for positive change.
Patrick will be an excellent School Board member. His expertise will be particularly valuable at a time when significant facility upgrades are under consideration by the District. His qualifications, experience, and proven commitment to our kids and community are what we need to help guide our District into the future.
Please join me in voting for Patrick Kessi on May 16.
Former Mayor of Scappoose (2006-2022)
