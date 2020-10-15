I want to share why I am voting for Jenefer Grant for Columbia County circuit judge.
As a teacher at St. Helens High School I have had the opportunity of working with Judge Grant with my Street Law class. Every semester we would take a field trip to her courtroom to learn about the law and what a judge does. This has always been a visit that my students have enjoyed and learned from. On the bus ride back to school the students would be buzzing about what was said and what they learned. What makes me want to vote for Judge
Grant is that even though she is really busy she finds time to help my students, teach them what a judge does as well as always making herself available to my questions and to my student’s questions. Judge Grant really cares about people and helping people become better versions of themselves whether that is through education or the work she does with people who appear in her courtroom. I look forward to working with Judge Grant in the future and appreciate her sharing her expertise, something this county cannot afford to lose.
Keith Meeuwsen
Scappoose
