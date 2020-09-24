As a teacher at St. Helens High School and President of the local teachers union I just want to express how teachers feel about this school year.
This is not the job we signed up for, we want to see your children and teach them in person, however, that is not possible currently. But we want you to know that we miss them and we are looking forward to when we get to have them back in our classrooms.
We miss that personal connection that comes from being in the room together. We also miss all the learning that takes place when people have opportunities to see each other in real life and see their body language and emotions - it really does matter.
We also want to let parents and the public know that we are really working hard to make this the best we possibly can and will continue to get better at this online teaching model. For me personally, I have not had to learn so much so quickly in a very long time and I imagine that is what is going on at your home too.
We are all in this together and we as teachers will do all we can to make this year a success. We also want to say thanks to all of the parents and supporters of children during this time, your efforts are vital to the success of this school year. Thanks.
Keith Meeuwsen
St. Helens
