My lovely wife died of COVID19.
She had been vaccinated for COVID19. She wore a mask.
She was in a rehab center for a leg infection in McMinnville, visiting was limited yet early in September, 10 residents and four staff members came down with COVID19. All staff and residents had been vaccinated. Within days three residents were dead including my wife. When she died I had no further contact, so more may have died.
What we need are the Therapeutics like they have in Florida. My wife was taken to the hospital, but then returned to the rehab center. She then became worse, they took her back to the hospital and the next day she died.
Limiting the drugs in this state because they were developed while Trump was president may have led to my wife and others death. Just because it was developed under President Trump does not mean the drugs are no good.
Politics should not play in the treatment of COVID-19 patients.
SPC Bernard Offley, Retired
St. Helens
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.