For three weeks now the American public has been inundated with the Russian/Ukrainian war by its public media outlets. It is extremely depressing to witness a larger county destroy a smaller country but what about our own country?
Our bridges did not get bombed during World War II but now are collapsing because of age and poor maintenance. Our roads and bridges which were designed for freight trucks carrying 50,000 pounds and daily traffic of 75,000 vehicles are now carrying 179,000 vehicles daily and 53 foot trailers with 80,000 pounds.
Complete communities are designed around the mobility of privately owned vehicles used for commuting, yet today there is not enough parking for those that commute. Corporations continue to build their facilities in larger cities with limited parking. We may not have refugees, but how many of our fellow citizens are living under blue tarps?
One sobering thought. An average Russian missile has six nuclear warheads. Just one missile could eliminate Portland, Beaverton, Salem, Eugene, and Bend Metro areas plus destroy the Bonneville Dam which may collapse the Columbia Gorge. Within a 15 minute interval Oregon would lose 60% of its medical care facilities, 60% of its electrical generation, and 80% of its progressive liberal political base.
It is an election year. Should we be focusing on things that are out of our control or those that directly affect our citizens? It's too easy to get distracted and take our eyes off the big picture.
Joe Turner
Columbia City
