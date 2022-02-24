Those of us who have been working with Steve Topaz on the Portland Harbor superfund site can't fathom the treatment he has been receiving from the St Helens Mayor and City Council.
With a background in medical engineering and a love of community, he contributes thoughtful insights and a knowledgeable perspective on how things work- in this case Willamette River cleanup- and has been meeting with us throughout a very long process.
Ultimately, the Portland Superfund cleanup will affect the St Helens Riverwalk, where the public will have new access to the river. A proposal is in the works to dump toxic dredge from this cleanup in one of the lagoons in St. Helens. Many of us working on this cleanup do not think this is a safe or fair solution to dealing with these wastes. There are already Columbia County Superfund sites near the Riverwalk in St. Helens.
It appears that Mr. Topaz, by asking inconvenient questions and trying to understand potential risks to the safety of his watershed, and ours, is being martyred by public officials in charge of remediating upland source pollution affecting the River.
No human can survive ill will and shaming of the kind directed at Topaz, especially when working to serve his community. We suggest a public conflict resolution so that Mr. Topaz can clear his name. The Department of Environmental Quality should be brought into this conversation.
With great concern,
Laura Feldman
PHSS activist and Portsmouth resident
