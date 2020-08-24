The UK Daily Mail reported 23 August that Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsay Graham revealed on Fox’s “Sunday Morning Futures,” stating newly released documents show the "ultimate double standard” exercised by the FBI in treatment of the Clinton Vs. Trump campaigns.
Facts now in evidence show that Clinton was clearly advised of a foreign country’s interest in influence through donations and other means so she could protect herself.
No such clear warning was offered to Trump. In fact, the suspicion dubbed “insurance policy, crossfire hurricane” was used to get FISA clearance to spy on the inner workings of the Trump campaign morphing into a 3-year probe (which ultimately used up more headline ink than Watergate).
For related background, during the 2012 election the IRS crippled fund-raising efforts of Patriot-Tea Party groups by slow walking their requests for 501-c status. The IRS was found guilty and fined $5million.
Former head of the IRS Lois Lerner who repeatedly took the 5th during sworn testimony was allowed to retire with full benefits.
FBI partisans like “agent in charge” Peter Strzok could expect similar nonthreatening treatment should he be caught weaponizing the FBI.
The FBI’s “Ultimate Double Standard” was interference far more outrageous than the expected election day initiatives of foreign governments.
Where are the indictments?
Wayne Mayo
Scappoose
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.