I am voting to reelect Brad Witt for State Representative. There is no comparison between the candidates; Brad has the experience, the education and the empathy to do the job. He teaches civic involvement to children and teens in Columbia County by being both a role model and a human being truly interested in keeping youth programs like 4-H alive. He values the country lifestyle. Year after year I have seen Brad at the Columbia County Fair walking the barns, talking to the 4-H kids, and spending money at the auction.
I personally remember Brad Witt taking the time to ask me about my 4-H dairy goat project and I have seen him support 4-Her’s by purchasing their animals at the Columbia County Fair auction. Brad is a staunch supporter of 4-H. He understands how life-changing this program can be for our youth because he was a 4-H member himself. Brad understands that being a representative is like having a 4-H project. It’s more than flag-waving — it’s hard work and requires dedication. I hope you’ll join me in supporting our most dedicated representative: Brad Witt.
Chava Wollin
St. Helens
