Government functions best when local leadership is in tune with the challenges and opportunities we face.
State Representative Brad Witt has helped our citizens navigate the intricacies of the state agencies to resolve concerns that they have. He and his staff always respond quickly to constituent concerns.
This has been particularly important for residents and businesses struggling in the pandemic economy. He understands how health care insurance suddenly vanished for people and wants affordable high quality medical insurance options available.
Representative Witt deeply values the quality of life we have in Columbia County. His advocacy for well-paid jobs that build a strong, talented and future-focused workforce is crystal clear.
Finally, Representative Witt has become a significant state-wide player in resolving the natural resource issues that come before the House Committee that he has chaired. Representative Brad Witt is, in our view, the kind of hard-working, thoughtful and responsive ally that we need in Salem.
Chip and Nancy Bubl
Warren
