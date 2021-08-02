For years my oldest sister and brother-in-law have used the income from their four-plex to pay for their Medicare Supplement Insurance.
Being a fair skin outdoorsman in sunny Eastern Oregon he has struggled with recurring skin melanoma and was diagnosed again before the pandemic started. Two weeks ago my sister suffered a cardiac event which required a stent. Mounting medical expenses and monthly insurance payments now coming out of their pocket yet with the eviction moratorium what are their options?
Many rental units in rural Oregon are mom and pop operations, not major corporate political donors and it's time to level the playing field or the affordable housing shortage will only get worse.
“The Constitution protects property rights through the Fifth and Fourteenth Amendments’ Due Process Clauses and, more directly, through the Fifth Amendment’s Takings Clause: “nor shall private property be taken for public use without just compensation.” There are two basic ways the government can take property: (1) outright, by condemning the property and taking title; and (2) through regulations that take uses, leaving the title with the owner — so‐called regulatory takings.
In the first case, the title is all too often taken not for a public but for a private use; and rarely is the compensation received by the owner just. In the second case, the owner is often not compensated at all for his losses; and when he is, the compensation is again inadequate.” (CATO Institute).
After the pandemic would you invest in rental property?
Joe Turner
Columbia City
