In this sad and chaotic year, I have been very disappointed in many of Oregon’s leaders. Consequently, I value even more highly the few I can trust. Columbia County Commissioner Margaret Magruder and Senator Betsy Johnson are two of those few.
I value Margaret’s common sense, her vast knowledge of Columbia County and the state of Oregon. Margaret actually goes out to the people of Columbia County and interacts with them on a person to person basis. She has tramped through backyards and towns to see firsthand the problems our neighbors are facing. She is a hands-on commissioner. She relates well to people from all walks of life. She is one of us, and works for us.
Margaret researches and listens carefully to all sides of an issue before making a decision. She is courageous. She is effective, and
works together with other elected leaders for our benefit.
If we gain any hindsight from 2020, it should be that we need more people like Margaret Magruder and Betsy Johnson in office. Please join me in reelecting Margaret Magruder to the Columbia County Board of Commissioners.
Marie Gadotti
Scappoose
