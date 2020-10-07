I found the first presidential debate utterly disgusting. President Trump’s combative and aggressive style was so bad I couldn’t get my hearing aid feedback adjusted enough to hear what he was talking about. As for nominee Biden, when asked about his 110 page policy proposals he refused to answer one question and bumbled three others. Like I have written before, Biden has no grasp on what his democtratic team has written or set as their platform.
I, having been a witness during a congressional budget investigation in 1979 under Senators Warren Rudman and Phil Gramm (while Senator Biden was still a new-guy), feel nominee Biden’s inability to present his policy proposals unacceptable after 47 years in political office.
One candidate appears to suffer from Stage 4 Dark Triad Psychosis (Narcissism/ Machiavellianism/Psychopathy) while the other suffers from Stage 2 Dementia yet these are the candidates chosen by America’s two major political parties. It was this that was on display around the world on Sept. 29, a super power descending into a third world country.
Joe Turner
Columbia City
