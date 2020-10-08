Margaret Magruder is intelligent, knowledgeable and experienced. A third generation Columbia County farmer, she has been a leader in agriculture, agribusiness, and natural resource management on the county, state, and national level for decades.
With the high rate of commuting to employment outside the county, Margaret also realizes Northwest Oregon’s need for more local, family-wage-paying jobs. She believes that a balance between industry and the environment can be achieved, and she is working towards that goal.
Margaret’s natural style of leadership is to bring people of varying viewpoints together, listen with an open mind, research the facts, and build consensus towards a solution that will be of benefit to the majority of Columbia County residents. She works well with people across the political spectrum and from all walks of life.
Margaret has in abundance a commodity that seems to be increasingly rare among elected leaders these days - common sense.
Knowledge, experience, a bi-partisan approach, and common sense! Please join us in re-electing Margaret Magruder to the Columbia County Board of Commissioners.
Phil and Deborah Hazen
Clatskanie
