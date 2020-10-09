I am writing this letter to ask Columbia County voters to vote for Judge Jenefer Stenzel Grant on Nov. 3.
I have personally known her for over 20 years, first as an attorney, and then as a judge. She is intelligent, experienced, dedicated, honest and hard working. Being a judge is not easy – people come to the court expecting it to fix their problems and impose justice.
Judge Grant carefully listens to those who appear in her court, analyzes each situation based upon her 13 years of judicial experience, applies the law, and does all this with compassion and integrity. Even those who may disagree with her rulings leave the courtroom feeling that they have been heard and understood.
Please join me in reelecting Judge Grant to the 3rd position of the Columbia County Circuit Court.
Diana M. Shera Taylor
Vernonia
