Although there are dozens of county commissioner elections this year, I intend to write only two letters of support. Ironically, both of those commissioners serve in Columbia County.
The first is Margaret Magruder whom I have known since before she was teenager. That letter likely has already appeared.
The second is on behalf of Alex Tardif whom I met when he first was elected to office.
Because of his background, Alex was immediately identified as a valuable resource with respect to financial management – a critical talent at both the local and state level.
Shortly after his election, Alex was elected treasurer of the Association of Oregon Counties at a time when our finances were in a shambles. Under his expert and courageous leadership, that ship has been righted. I say courageous because fixing a financial mess requires hard decisions and sometimes hard feelings. Alex handled both by being respected, knowledgeable and unwavering.
His future potential contributions to both Columbia County and the State of Oregon are hopefully far from over.
At a time when voters are concerned about trying to find elected officials they can trust, Alex steps out from the crowd because of his commitment to sound fiscal management and his willingness to make fair and consistent decisions, but hard decisions as well.
In Alex Tardif, Columbia County has an outstanding asset.
George Murdock
Pendleton
