I’m a parent, grandparent, former teacher and 40-year resident who cares for kids. Over the years I have attended many public meetings and spoken with and written to various elected officials.
The person I have been most impressed with is Scappoose School Board member, Lisa Maloney. Her insight, knowledge of facts, and humble willingness to listen and answer the public’s questions is exemplary and rare. She is one of the most diligent people I know. While other members are sometimes ill-prepared and uninformed, Lisa obviously has always taken time to thoroughly do the “homework”.
Lisa’s most valuable quality is her deep commitment to and advocacy for the rights of parents. She strives to ensure that they are informed and have a voice and a choice as to what is presented to their children in class.
Lisa’s actions demonstrate that she respects absolutely everyone. Any suggestion otherwise is an outrageous fabrication intended to intimidate and silence differing opinions and views.
Despite such unbecoming behavior directed towards her, I have been amazed watching Lisa before and after meetings, graciously, joyfully greeting and thanking even her harshest critics. She has been a wise voice of reason for seven years - energetic, kind, courageous - a refreshing, bright light. Lisa Maloney deserves our applause and thanks.
Vivian Ward
Scappoose
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.