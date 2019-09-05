The #TimberUnity Association president says “no” to any attempts to steal the Kicker Rebate from Oregon workers.
With the news that the Kicker Tax Rebate is predicted to be a record $1.6 billion dollars, and knowing how hard Speaker Kotek and Governor Brown worked to try to steal the constitutionally-protected tax rebate in the 2019 session, #TimberUnity took the following position today for the upcoming legislative session.
“As an association president that represents the voices of more than 50,000 working men and women in Oregon, Timber Unity Association is going on the record that we will vigorously oppose any effort to steal the Kicker Tax Rebate from the workers that earned it,” said Mike Pihl, owner of Mike Pihl Logging. “The supermajority already swept $108 million dollars of money that was owed to taxpayers earlier this year. We’re not going to let them take another dime.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.