The Legislature has been preparing for our February 2020 session. Lawmakers have been working on potential legislation that can be addressed during the short session.
We will head back to Salem in mid-January for our final Legislative Days before the February-March short session. Legislative days are a time for holding informational committee meetings, hearing updates on legislation implementation, and receiving reports from state agencies and Task Forces.
The Holidays
In House District 31, and everywhere else, this is an extremely busy time of the year as preparations are made to celebrate the holiday season with family and friends. There will be lots of people traveling over the next week, and with winter storms now upon us people should use extreme caution when venturing out. After Christmas, we’ll celebrate New Year’s as we ring in 2020. Please be careful while enjoying the celebrations, so the holiday season is only full of happy times and good memories.
Honoring Law Enforcement
After the New Year Eve festivities calm down, it’s time to remember and honor our Law Enforcement Officers. January 9th is National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day. Those of us who appreciate law enforcement need to show our appreciation for the difficult and sometimes impossible work they undertake in public service to us all.
You can show your support in a number of ways:
- On social media share a positive story about a law enforcement experience.
- Wear blue clothing in support of law enforcement and participate in Project Blue Light, by displaying a blue light in support of law enforcement.
- Send a card of support to your local police department or state agency, and encourage others to do the same.
- Organize or participate in an event or rally to support your local law enforcement officers.
But most important of all, if you see a police officer, thank them for their service.
Even when I am not in Salem, I’m still working with constituents, community leaders and other elected officials on matters that impact our lives. We check our messages regularly, so if you have a concern or comment or need help regarding a state issue or agency, please contact my office. It is my privilege to represent you in the Oregon House of Representatives, and I look forward to hearing from you.
Thanks for reading my newsletter, have a wonderful and safe Holiday Season, and I hope you have joy and happiness in the coming year.
Brad
Rep. Brad Witt of House District 31 may be reached at 503-986-1431, or at Rep.BradWitt@oregonlegislature.gov.
