The region’s hydropower generation is its superpower.

Hydropower represents 40% of Oregon’s electric generation and almost 90% of the Northwest’s renewable energy. As a result, the Pacific Northwest boasts the lowest-carbon electric grid in the USA, the least costly renewable energy in the nation, and the lowest energy burden for low-income customers in the country.

