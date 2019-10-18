With our lovely new fence, sidewalk, and landscaping, the Columbia City Community Library is now able to be open when school is in session. Kit Gardes managed the project. We will be changing our open hours on Mondays and Tuesdays, to 10 to 2 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays will stay 3 to 6 p.m., and Saturday remains 10:00 to 2:00. Our new hours begin October 1, 2019.
The Columbia City Celebration is the major fundraiser for the Columbia City Community Library. Saturday September 14 was a nice day and we were busy all day. We had a lot of help, and managers of the events did a great job. So, thank you to everyone who helped, everyone who attended, and everyone who spent money to help support our library. We couldn’t do it without the support of our community.
Cathy Lundberg
Deer Island
