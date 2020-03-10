Science-based future
On February 26, I was appointed to the House Committee on Water, and have found the committee meetings to be interesting and informative.
I’m also serve on three other committees, I am Chairman of the House Committee on Natural Resources and am a member of both the House Committee on Economic Development and the Joint Committee on Transportation. Wednesday’s Water Committee meeting focused on Columbia River Salmonids, and how the species are reacting to warmer water temperatures. ODFW is continuing their research and monitoring of fisheries and species health, while implementing conservation planning, habitat prioritization, and infrastructure resiliency.
The department’s vision towards climate and ocean change will be science-based management, to understand impacts, determine the most appropriate action, and work collectively to enhance river health.
The goal is for Oregonians to have healthy natural areas that provide clean air and drinking water, food, abundant fish and wildlife, and natural resources that support a thriving economy.
Abrupt end of session
The Legislative session came to an abrupt end on Thursday afternoon, when it became apparent that the walkout had left insufficient time to process the backlog of bills that were waiting for floor consideration. While we began the short session with high expectations, in the end only three bills were approved by both Chambers and signed by Governor Brown.
Concussion legislation
HB 4140 requires the Department of Education to develop a form for public education programs to use when a student has been diagnosed with concussion or other brain injury.
This is a voluntary tool to guide schools and educators in their efforts to accommodate students whose concussion or brain injury may have education-setting implications. Early diagnosis and interventions for traumatic brain injury are critical for the recovery process, and HB 4140 creates an action plan for teachers to use when faced with a student’s return to school after a brain injury, a time when the student’s educational and emotional needs may be very different than before the injury and make them vulnerable to falling behind their normal academic trajectory.
I was happy to co-sponsor this important legislation to benefit student learning and success, it received overwhelming bi-partisan support in the House, and a unanimous vote in the Senate and was signed by Governor Brown February 27, 2020 and takes effect August 1, 2021.
License plate fee increase
HB 4061 increases the fee on Cultural License Plates and will result in more money transferred by ODOT to the Oregon Cultural Trust when Oregonians choose to pay extra to receive a Cultural Trust plate.
Currently $15 is the extra fee per plate one can voluntarily pay for original issuance and at each registration renewal. HB 4061 increases that voluntary fee to $25.00 and will help the Trust for Cultural Development Account going forward.
I signed on as a bill sponsor to support the Cultural Trust, and because this fee is strictly voluntary, and only impacts those people who want to buy the license plate to support the cause. The bill received unanimous support in both the House and Senate, was signed by the Governor and takes effect January 1, 2021.
Correcting an unintended consequence
HB 4106 allows the withdrawal of the City of Happy Valley in Clackamas County from the North Clackamas Parks and Recreation district. This is the type of legislation that is very specific and applies only to one area, correcting an unintended consequence of the formation of a parks and recreation district.
For the past two years, the Clackamas County Board of Commissioners, acting as the Board of Directors for the North Clackamas Parks and Recreation District (NCPRD), and the City of Happy Valley have been involved in a legal dispute over parks and recreation services. The parties have recently come to a comprehensive agreement that will resolve all legal claims between them.
The agreement is contingent upon the successful passage of HB 4106 in the 2020 legislative session. This legislation received unanimous votes in both Chambers and was signed by the Governor February 27th, and because of the emergency clause, took effect upon its passage.
Legislature's next steps
It is hard to predict the Legislature’s next steps, leadership has indicated that we will be called back into Special Session sometime in the next month to deal with the budget bills that are awaiting approval. In the interim, my office is here to assist my constituents. If you need help on a state issue or have a concern regarding a state agency, contact my office and we will see what can be done.
Due to the Coronavirus, we are cancelling our “in-person” Town Halls for the immediate future, instead, I invite you to view a Live Facebook Town Hall March 21, from 10:30-11:30 am.
