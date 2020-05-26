The COVID-19 crisis has been a difficult time for all of us, and we have all made sacrifices. This has definitely been true for the public safety community.
As District Attorney, I want to acknowledge the sacrifices of our recent grand jury, an unsung group of Columbia County citizens who have helped make our community safer during this crisis.
Under Oregon law, prosecutors cannot charge a criminal with a felony without the approval of a grand jury. That means that if I want to charge someone with a felony crime, I must convene seven jurors from our community, present the jurors with evidence at a hearing, and allow them to vote on whether to press charges. When most of us get jury duty, we expect to show up at a courthouse, spend an hour listening to a judge, and then go home without actually hearing a case. That isn’t what happens if you are picked for grand jury.
Citizens who get selected for the grand jury must spend at least a half a day, once a week, for two months listening to the attorneys from my office present their evidence. It can be tedious and time-consuming work, but the only way we can hold a felon in jail is to have these seven grand jurors come to the courthouse, hear the evidence, and approve of the charges.
While I am not at liberty to name the individual members, I want to honor the service of the Columbia County grand jurors that served from the beginning of March through April 2020, right in the middle of the pandemic.
At a time when we were supposed to be self-quarantined at home, this group of devoted Columbia County citizens honored their civic obligation, gathered within a courtroom (spread out as much as possible to maintain social distance), and did the work that needed to be done to make sure criminals would lawfully remain in our jail.
While we made every effort to ensure their safety, the grand jury nevertheless placed their own health at risk in order to protect the public. They also had a great attitude throughout the process, asked excellent legal and factual questions, dutifully held the state to its burden, and even offered to continue their service through the month of May.
A new panel of citizens was sworn in as grand jurors last week. I am certain they will continue the tradition of civic-minded service that we saw throughout March and April. This last group of grand jurors was simply the latest example of how lucky we are to live in our great community, but as District Attorney I did not want it to go unrecognized.
Jeff Auxier is the Columbia County District Attorney. He may be reached at 503-397-0300.
