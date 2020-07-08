Unemployment insurance was designed as a safety net for Oregonians needing assistance during difficult times.
Safety net
This safety net has failed at a time of unprecedented need and desperation by tens of thousands of Oregonians. My staff and I have been working with constituents and state employment officials on a daily basis to resolve unemployment issues. Even with our assistance, there are far too many claimants in House District 31 and throughout the state who have yet to receive payments or who have had their payments halted, only to be told to “go to the back of the line” and file another claim.
This epic failure to provide timely, regular and consistent unemployment and COVID-19 insurance payments to Oregonians has compelled me to request a full and complete audit of the Oregon Employment Department (OED) by Secretary of State Bev Clarno.
The goal is to get the OED to a place where it can efficiently and effectively pay Oregon workers the benefits they have earned and are due. To that end I met with staff of the Audit Division of the Secretary of State’s office to offer suggestions for the scope of the OED audit.
Taking action
After four months of frustration with a state agency that seems incapable of meeting their obligations to working Oregonians, I am asking the Secretary of State to:
- Provide an accounting of the status of federal dollars that were intended for the OED computer system upgrade.
- Evaluate the efficacy of job assignments and wasted time while employees wait for direction from leadership.
- Evaluate the phone systems and procedures to avoid multi-hour hold times for customers only to be disconnected at the end of the waiting period.
- Assess other states’ approaches in resolving PUA backlogs while ensuring timely payments of all other claims.
- Address the need for an “express lane” or “priority pass” for those who waited, only to be denied and then told to go to the back of the PUA line.
Legislative staff have been working to prepare weekly spreadsheets for the OED, to raise the status of our constituents’ claims. It is unclear what actually happens to the data included on those documents, as many of the earliest submitted are still waiting to hear from the OED, and we have not heard what percentage of those cases have been successfully settled.
Unacceptable, reprehensible
State agencies need to be more mindful of the service they provide to Oregonians. It is unacceptable, and reprehensible that so many hard-working people have had their benefits delayed for so many months. It has not been uncommon for an individual to make thousands of calls to the department only to receive busy signals, and when they do reach someone, that person is unable to assist them.
I know we can do better, and I’m confident that an audit by the Secretary of State will bring clarity to the OED operations, and put them on track to take care of the hardworking Oregonians who so desperately need the benefits they have earned and rightfully deserve.
That being said, my staff and I are still working within the system to help people negotiate the unemployment system. We want to help and are willing to help you obtain the benefits you are owed. If you would like our assistance please reach out to me by email, and we will channel your requests to the person that can best address your needs.
Rep. Brad Witt serves House District 31. He may be reached at:
• Email: Rep.BradWitt@oregonlegislature.gov
• Telephone: 503-986-1431 • Capitol Building: 900 Court St NE, H-382, Salem, OR, 97301
• Website: http://www.oregonlegislature.gov/witt
