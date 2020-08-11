According to City of St. Helens Administrator John Walsh, St. Helens has “transformed from a fading mill town to a community recognized internationally as a top designation for Halloween activities.”
Walsh also stated in The Chronicle that “the event draws tens of thousands of visitors each year throughout the month of October...”
Tina Curry, City Event Contractor, allows there will be social distancing in accordance with Oregon Governor Brown’s requirements. It also appears that Ms. Curry will limit the ticket sales to 250 participants per day.
Thus, we have our first conflict. If, as Ms. Curry and Mr. Walsh concur on the 250 tickets sold each day, beginning on September 26 and ending on October 31 - and operating only on Saturday and Sunday during that period - there are only eleven days of celebration. So, eleven days times two hundred fifty tickets equals two thousand seven hundred and fifty tickets available for the Halloween celebration.
Now, 2,750 celebrators is a far cry from “tens of thousands” as stated by Mr. Walsh. Each ticket holder would need to spend nearly $400 each to reach the “well over one million dollars “generated annually” as stated by Ms. Curry. I do not see that happening.
And on top of the nearly $400, you have the cost of the ticket to the lucky 250 visitors who will be allowed to participate each Saturday and Sunday throughout the last weekend of September to the last day of October. As of Monday, that cost is not on the website for Halloweentown.
Let’s get back to Governor Brown’s edicts - everyone wears a mask and stays six feet apart. OK.
Who will keep those without a ticket out of the downtown area? Who will be available to insure that masks and safe distance rules will be followed? It is already impossible to keep 13 Nights on the River participants masked and distanced. Is the National Guard being brought in for Halloweentown?
Who will keep the people from the Knob Hill area from walking down the Hill’s paths into the cordoned area - and the boaters from the river - and the people who live there? Who will tell St. Helens citizens they cannot enter the downtown streets - which their taxes support - unless they have a coveted ticket?
Columbia County has been able to keep their COVID-19 numbers down compared to other counties but it is exponentially increasing every week. How do John Walsh, Tina Curry and the St. Helens City Council expect they can do so when the Governor of Florida and other states cannot?
This idea is the perfect definition of the word ‘foolish’ from Oxford University Press: lacking good sense or judgment; silly or unwise. It is also extremely dangerous.
St. Helens Event Director Tina Curry will be speaking to Kiwanis Club members at the Waterfront Park at the Gazebo in St. Helens on Thursday, August 20 at noon in an attempt to answer all these questions. It is an open meeting. Please attend and make your opinion known. Take care of yourselves.
Nancy Whitney
St. Helens
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.