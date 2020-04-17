The OSU Extension office is closed to face-to-face public contact but you can still reach us!
However, all of us (faculty and staff) will still be working (mostly out of the office), answering phone calls left on our answering machines, email messages (chip.bubl@oregonstate.edu), writing newspaper columns and newsletters, and working to develop programs that can reach you on-line.
We are really committed to helping our communities in any way we can, especially in our areas of subject matter expertise (farming, gardening, forestry, food, food safety, and nutrition, healthy decision-making, and youth education) and any other way we can enrich your life and/or make you safer in these challenging times. Please do not hesitate to contact us! And please, take all steps necessary to ensure that you and your loved ones are safe.
OSU Master Gardener™ Spring Fair/Tomato Sale is canceled for 2020
I know many of you will be disappointed. But we promise to come roaring back next year with the best Spring Fair ever!
Free online OSU vegetable gardening class: https://workspace.oregonstate.edu/course/master-gardener-series-vegetable-gardening
Free online beginning OSU/Food Bank vegetable gardening class (“Seed to Supper”: https://www.oregonfoodbank.org/our-work/programs/education/gardening/
The garden year has truly started!
Warm sunny days have lifted our spirits in these trying times. Soil is drying out and should be ready roto-till. Fruit tree blossoms are pushing hard and bee activity has picked up noticeably. Of course, it is a little early to plant corn and some of the other heat-loving plants outside unless you have good ways to keep the garden environment around them warm. But, they can be started as transplants in your home.
Once seedlings emerge, start rotating them, outside in the day, inside at night. Start this rotation carefully until they are hardened off (it takes 3-4 days or so) by putting them out in an outside place with less direct sun at first and then increasing the sun exposure each day. After they are hardened off, they should get as much sun as possible each day and be back inside each night.
You should have the garden area you plan to plant them in prepped and, if rain is coming, covered with a tarp until you transplant. Then, if the weather has turned cooler, protect them with row cover or some other type temporary protection to speed their growth. Clear plastic over garden beds warm soils fast! When that happens, seeds germinate faster.
Buying topsoil
When you buy topsoil, make sure you know what you are buying. Since there's no legal definition of 'topsoil,' you could be getting just about anything. People think that 'topsoil' is better than other soil, because it contains more organic material. But it isn't necessarily so. Topsoil is just surface soil. That's all you can claim about it. It isn't always good material for home gardens.
Don't buy any loads of topsoil sight unseen. Go to the location where the topsoil is stored and investigate. If an on-site inspection isn't possible, inspect the load in the truck before it is dumped into your yard.
Topsoil shoppers should keep the following information in mind:
Just because something is sold as "topsoil," it isn't necessarily of desirable soil texture. Topsoil can range from clayey to sandy material. The best texture for gardening is loam, or sandy loam, with fairly equal proportions of sand, silt and clay.
To estimate the amount of sand or clay in a batch of top soil, take along a small container of water. Mix some of the soil you're considering buying with water. Make a mixture with bread dough consistency. If the soil forms a sticky mass, there's too much clay. If it feels gritty and watery, there's too much sand. Good garden loam should not feel very sticky. Take a handful of somewhat damp topsoil and squeeze it in your fist. If it is loam, it will form a ball that easily breaks apart.
If you do not find exactly the right soil, modify it with compost. Addition of organic mate-rial will increase its water holding capacity, make the soil easier to work up for planting and make it more hospitable to plant roots.
It is not unusual to bring in some nasty weeds in with the topsoil. Of particular concern is horsetail or equisetum. It is helpful to look at the soil prior to purchase with an eye to the weeds that are present at the time or the remains of weeds from the previous season.
Topsoil is usually sold by volume, in cubic yard units. When ordering or buying topsoil, a good rule of thumb is to remember that one cubic yard of topsoil will cover about 50 square feet of garden to a depth of about four to six inches. Adapted from an article by John Hart, Emeritus OSU Soils specialist.
Organic matter is a valuable addition to all gardens. It improves soil textures and adds nutrient holding capacity to the soil. The stimulation of biological life as the material breaks down can reduce disease problems.
However, adding organic matter can tie up nitrogen for a period of time. This can hurt plant growth, especially annual flowers and vegetables. The degree of tie-up relates to the relative amounts of humus and undecomposed residues in the material. If the material has completely composted, there is almost no tie-up. If the material is mostly "raw", the tie-up can be substantial.
The way around the problem is to add extra nitrogen to feed the decomposer organisms. A standard recommendation is to add 3#s of actual nitrogen for each cubic yard of organic matter. This is in addition to the fertilizer needed for the crop itself.
So how do you figure how much to add? If you use a synthetic source of nitrogen like urea (46-0-0) or ammonium sulfate (21-0-0), calculate the extra N based on the percentages in the material. For ammonium sulfate that would be 3/.21 = 14 pounds. Urea would be 3/.46 = 6.5 pounds. If you use an organic fertilizer that has about 7% N, you need 3/.07 = 43 pounds of the fertilizer.
Remember, these amounts are in addition to the fertilizer you planned to apply to feed your vegetables or flowers.
We have a great publication called Fertilizing Your Garden: Vegetables, Fruit, and Orna-mentals available free, online at https://catalog.extension.oregonstate.edu/ec1503 . Check it out!
Consider a donation to the food bank!
Free newsletter (what a deal!)
The Oregon State University Extension office in Columbia County publishes a monthly newsletter on gardening and farming topics (called County Living) writ-ten/edited by yours truly. All you need to do is ask for it and it will be mailed or emailed to you. Call 503 397-3462 to be put on the list. Alternatively, you can find it on the web at
http://extension.oregonstate.edu/columbia/ and click on newsletters.
Many Extension publications available online
Are you putting up salsa, saving seeds, or thinking about planting grapes? OSU has a large number of its publications available for free download. Just go to https://catalog.extension.oregonstate.edu/ . Click on publications and start exploring.
Contact information for the Extension office
Oregon State University Extension Service – Columbia County
Address: 505 N. Columbia River Highway St. Helens, OR 97051
Photo: 503 397-3462
Email: chip.bubl@oregonstate.edu
