Pollination and fruit trees
All fruit trees need pollination. In wet springs (like last year) bees are reluctant to fly and little fruit is “set”. Mason bees are more intrepid rainy day flyers and will improve fruit set.
The larger question is whether a given fruit tree needs pollen from another variety to pollinate it. It is well-known and apples need pollen from other varieties to successfully set fruit. A Golden Delicious cannot pollinate another Golden Delicious. Most sweet cherries need another variety to pollinate them. In fact, Royal Anne, Bing, and Lambert cannot pollinate each other but need a fourth variety to pollinate the bunch.
There are a few self-fruitful sweet cherry varieties that do well here like Stella and Lapin. Sour cherries are self-fertile. Same with peaches. So are European plums, mostly, but Japanese plums need pollinizers. Pears need polliniz-ers except for Bartlett which can set fruit without any pollination but does better if cross-pollinated. Ironically, Bartlett pollen will pollinate all other pears.
Bees, in nice weather, fly a long way, picking up gobs of pollen. Pollination of your orchard often gets done even if you don’t have a pollinizer for a tree that needs one. For more information, there are good pollination charts in some on-line cata-logs including One Green World and Raintree Nursery. There are also university web sites with good pollination tables.
Seed Starting
Seeds are not difficult to start. If you create an environment that provides plenty of high intensity light and some warmth around them, you can grow excellent trans-plants at home.
If you have a greenhouse or cold frame, you won’t have to worry about added light. But if you are starting seeds inside, you will need a waterproof seed-starting table with fluorescent shop lights with reflectors or the newer LED plant starting lights. The lights need to be set as close to the growing seedlings as possible. Two inches is not too close. This will create a strong, stocky plant. Raise the lights as the plants grow. Try to group plants that are growing at the same rate together.
There are two approaches to starting seeds. Some people grow them in flats with enough space between seeds to allow them to be directly transplanted out into the garden. More commonly, seeds are sown more thickly in starting flats and then transplanted into the larger pots or cell trays after they develop their first set of true leaves. This process takes a little more time but will generally produce a stronger transplant.
Seeds are often sown too early. Then they are held in pots past the point that they should be. You can plan your seeding dates by counting backwards from when you want to put transplants out. For example, it takes about 2-3 weeks to grow seed-lings of lettuce and greens for direct transplant or 3-4 weeks if you move the seed-ling first into individual pots or cells. For cabbage and broccoli, it is 4-5 weeks by the first method or 5-6 weeks by the second. Tomatoes need 5-7 weeks by the first method or 6-8 weeks by the second. Peppers are slightly longer. Squash, pump-kins, cucumbers and melons should only be sown directly in individual pots and they need 10-21 days to transplanting.
Seedlings need good air circulation and attention to watering – neither too much nor too little. Fans on a low setting can improve air circulation and actually strengthen the transplants.
Transplants need to be “hardened off” by taking them outdoors for short periods of time in indirect light and then for a few more days, for short periods, in more direct light.
When transplanting, continue to protect them from low or high temperature extremes. Bait for slugs and consider drenching the transplants with a good water-soluble fertilizer. Most of our transplants in April and May need additional starting heat. Floating row covers or plastic mini-greenhouses can help to keep the vegetables growing rapidly. If you are using plastic hoop structures, be sure to open them up in the morning to avoid excessive heat buildup. It is easy to cook your tender seedlings if you are not paying attention.
Beekeeper meeting March 5
The Columbia County Beekeepers will have their meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 5, at the Columbia River P.U.D. building 64001 Columbia River Highway, Deer Island. The buzz is back!
Intermediate Canning Class Offered March 7
The OSU Extension Service in Columbia County offers information, classes, and re-sources to help residents safely preserve foods at home. Registration is now open for our Intermediate Level Canning and Food Preservation Class, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 7.
This three hour class is for anyone who already has prior experience with canning, but would like a re-fresher on current safety practices. The class will focus on a review of canning in both a pressure canner and boiling water canner. Participants will practice making and canning recipes in the kitchen, and will process a jar to take home. Space is limited, so call soon to reserve your spot! Pre-registration is required.
The class will be held the Columbia Soil and Water Conservation District, 35285 Millard Road, St. Helens, OR 97051.
There is a cost of $25. Scholarships are available by request. To registration, call 503-397-3462, or email the OSU Ex-tension Service in care of Sonia.reagan@oregonstate.edu.
Annual Tree Sale – March 14
The Columbia County Small Woodlands Association's 22nd annual tree sale begins at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, March 14, at the Lawrence Oil (Pacific Pride) parking lot, 845 N Columbia River Highway (Highway 30) in St. Helens. Twenty-two different species of deciduous and conifer trees will be available for purchase. Prices range from $1.50 to $6. Bags of Douglas fir, noble fir, western red cedar, and coast redwood will also be available for purchase. Cash and checks will be accepted for payment. As always, buyers are advised to come early for best selection.
The selections for this sale are mostly bare root with ornamental trees being select-ed for colorful fall foliage, flowers, and or fragrance. Species include the following: elite Douglas fir, noble fir, western red cedar, coast redwood, incense cedar, west-ern hemlock, giant sequoia, mimosa, grand fir, ponderosa valley pine, giant dog-wood, Japanese snowbell, Korean fir, red Japanese maple, black gum, European beach, Shantung maple, katsura tree, purple lilac, river birch, Japanese zelkova, twinberry honeysuckle. Many of the species are small and desirable for small properties.
Columbia County Small Woodlands Association is a nonprofit organization dedicated to responsible forest stewardship and clean water. For additional information on the sale contact Lynn Baker at 503-708-9066.
Chip Bubl works at the Oregon State University Extension office in Columbia County at 505 N. Columbia River Highway in St. Helens. He may be reached at 503-397-3462, or at chip.bubl@oregonstate.edu.
