2019 started as a year of change for the City.
For the first time in a number of years we have a new City Administrator and Mayor. The transition went smoothly as we also added a new council member.
Highlights of the year include:
• Continued progress on the work on our streets, water and sewer systems thanks to our dedicated Public Works staff.
• Additional improvements and increased use of our Community Hall.
• Our volunteer Community Library was able to successfully negotiate improved access to increase the flexibility of hours for community members.
• Another clean opinion audit on the City’s financial records and internal controls.
• Two successful Michael Allen Harrison fundraising concerts.
• A highly successful Columbia City Celebration with record attendance to benefit our Community Library along with a Preparedness Fair involving a number of community/county organizations.
• Community policing and outreach by our Police Department continued to be appreciated by members of our community.
• An office staff that is friendly, efficient and welcoming to members of the public who drop into the City office. They collected 293 pounds of food for the Columbia Pacific Food Bank in November to help those in need in our community.
• The establishment of the first Airbnb in the City.
• Our City parks (including our dog park) continue to have a high level of use by our community and visitors.
I want to thank the many volunteers that serve on our committees, help with utility bill stuffing, work in the parks, assist the library and community hall and help with our events. We would not have the quality of life we do without your continued support. I truly appreciate each and every one of you.
Finally, I want to invite you to my next “Meet the Mayor” session fro 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 25, at Columbia City Hall, 1840 Second St. This is an informal meeting where we can discuss any concerns or ideas you may have for improving our city.
Casey Wheeler is the Mayor of Columbia City. Wheeler may be reached at 503-397-4010.
