For these past few difficult months, it is often said that “we are all in this together.”
Yet, given the recent actions by Governor Kate Brown, it appears some of us are more in this together than others. It appears she
and her administration are not in this with Oregon’s small business community and the smaller towns and rural areas where those same family businesses are the lifeblood of the community.
When Congress overwhelmingly, and with bipartisan support, passed the massive CARES Act, and got the swift approval of the President, it looked like many in our communities would have a cushion to help us all get past this unprecedented disruption to our lives. There were direct payments to families and individuals, grant and loan programs for businesses, and money for states, counties, cities, and tribes. It is not perfect and there were issues with delivery and execution, but it was a start.
For state and local government, the US Treasury sent out specific guidelines and forms with the money going to governors for disbursement. Much of the money was meant as reimbursement in broad categories that included payment for protective equipment, overtime of first responders and healthcare workers, paying the costs of food delivery and quarantine, and the costs of keeping government running, including sick leave, should revenues run dry. Those are good goals. and in Rainier, from March 1 to May 15, we requested about $3300 in expenses for protective equipment and staff costs. We are appreciative.
But we were stunned when we saw the town of Kalama, Washington, across the Columbia River, was giving grants to local businesses to help keep them operating until better times. I was asked by a citizen why we do not do that. I investigated it and discovered that Governor Brown and her administration, contrary to federal guidelines, had deleted that line from the forms we were required to file for those other costs. Nearly every other state and territory was making loans and grants to small businesses through local governments except Oregon. We are not given a mechanism to help those family operated businesses that are often our economic engines and producers of jobs. I was angry, hurt, and bewildered. It was unbelievable to me that in the worst crisis to hit our community in over a century, our governor had turned her back on us.
Rainier is not unique. We are like dozens upon dozens of communities that are in many Oregon counties. We are restaurants, shops, and offices that are locally owned and staffed by our neighbors. Many of those businesses have been effectively closed since March and many people have struggled with job loss or dramatically reduced hours. A program like that one in Kalama can make a difference not only to those small businesses, but to how well our small communities and rural areas across the state survive once the virus threat is past.
Shame on you, Kate Brown, for making the burden heavier for hard working Oregonians. We are strong and we are proud—not ones to be easily seeking assistance. But when times are tough, we do expect our government to respond—just as Congress and the President mandated with the CARES Act. We deserve better—not just in Rainier, but across the state.
It does not matter if we are Republicans, Democrats, or Independent—we are all Oregonians. Again, shame on you for playing politics with our communities.
Jerry Cole is mayor of the City of Rainier. He may be reached at 503-556-7301.
