I want to express my gratitude, love and heartfelt respect to everyone that suited up and showed up for the multiple community events preceding the death of my nephew Tony.
As this world is struggling to adapt to a new normal, the unity within the community that took part in the many gathering showed me the difference between a peacekeeper and a peacemaker.
I am a retired first responder, veteran and a blue-blooded patriot. I retired from ODOC and recently moved back to Columbia County where I left a job with St. Helens FD in 1980, now CRFR to go into the US Army at the age of 19. Seven and a half years as a fireman, two tours in the US Army and then 25 years as a corrections officer at the state penitentiary. I have been retired since 2016, 42 years as a peacekeeper but Tony “One Love” Cole is my hero.
As many of you know, Tony served “his” community in a way that most will never experience because we were all on the receiving end of his mission in life.
I was raised at Sunset Park Community Church from kindergarten through my wedding in 1981. I have served my nation by living to seek justice, love mercy and to walk humbly with my God… a peacekeeper to the core.
Tony lived his life to serve his community from his heart and with his actions. The church teaches us to “Love One Another.” Tony did more than that and I ask that we live our lives as he showed us… by being there for those less fortunate than us. By taking the time to listen and to love each other. To help someone when they are down… or too high to safely get themselves home.
I challenge everyone to keep the spirit of “One Love” alive by living the way that we remember him and in turn we will keep his legacy alive and just may be able to show others that one person can make a difference in these not so normal times.
Again, I want to thank this community for reminding me why I did what I chose to do. I want to show honor, love and respect to my nephew who showed me how living in this world filled with violence, hate and constant war can be conquered by something as simple as a hug and a smile.
#OneLove
R.I.P.
Uncle Mike
Vernonia
