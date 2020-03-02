In response to the global outbreak of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) and the recent announcement of presumed cases here in Oregon, I want to provide some information to help keep you and your loved ones safe and healthy.
I’m working in Congress on a bill to get robust funding for our state agencies and local health care providers so they have the resources they need to combat and contain the coronavirus. I expect the House and Senate to pass this promptly so we can send the funding where it is needed as soon as possible.
You can sign up for updates and get the most current information on the situation in Oregon from the Oregon Health Authority website. For general information, you can also call 211.
More information and helpful links can be found on the coronavirus page on my website.
Tips to Stay Healthy
Members of our community should continue going about their daily lives while taking simple precautions like those outlined below to reduce the risk of getting COVID-19.
We are still learning more about how the coronavirus is transmitted, but according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) most cases are likely to be the result of close contact – within six feet of someone with an infection – or through coughs and sneezes.
The CDC recommends the following:
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.
- If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.
The CDC does not recommend the use of a facemask for protection against COVID-19 and other respiratory diseases.
If you believe you may have COVID-19, the CDC and Oregon Health Authority recommend contacting your health care provider to determine whether you should come in for examination and testing. Anyone exhibiting symptoms for the coronavirus – or even more common varieties of the flu – should stay home except to receive medical care.
More details about what you should do if you believe you are sick can be found at:
Keeping Calm and Coming Together
In addition to taking basic health precautions, it is equally important that we stay calm and get information from trusted sources like the CDC and Oregon Health Authority. Counterproductive rumors and misinformation are already circulating on social media, and we all have a duty to stop their spread.
Unfortunately, since the outbreak of this disease we have seen a surge of discriminatory rhetoric and violent attacks against Asian Americans across the country. In a public health crisis it is important that we come together as a community and stay true to our Oregon values.
Stereotypes and racist falsehoods have no place in our community. It is also important to note that no group is more or less likely than another to get sick because of their race, ethnicity, or nationality – as the Oregon Health Authority states, “the coronavirus does not discriminate.”
I am actively monitoring the situation in Oregon and will continue to do everything I can to make sure we have the resources we need to protect our communities. Please contact my Oregon office at 503-469-6010 with any questions.
Thank you.
Suzanne Bonamici serves as a U.S. Representative for Oregon’s 1st Congressional District. She may be reached through her Beaverton office at 503-469-6010.
