Dear Graduates,
On behalf of the St. Helens School District and all those that had the honor of watching you learn and grow into amazing young adults we all want you to know how proud we are of each and every one of you.
The school year did not end as any of us expected, yet the outcome is the same. The last few months of school represent not more than 2% of your total K-12 experience. I’m not suggesting the last few months of school are worthless, I’m suggesting the other 98% of time you spent in school has prepared you enough for your future to be successful and successful you will be.
A hundred years ago, the world experienced a pandemic known as the Spanish Flu. Schools were closed, businesses were shuttered, people were ordered to stay home and told to wear masks if they went out in public. The generation that emerged from that experience became known as the Greatest Generation and I believe this generation, your generation, just might be the next “Greatest Generation.” I believe this because greatness never comes during easy times. These are challenging times and the resilience I see in our graduates gives me hope.
The current world pandemic crisis has changed all of us. How each of you respond to this experience will determine whether or not your generation is truly the next Greatest Generation that I believe you can be. The Greatest Generation had to develop a strong work ethic in order to overcome adversity. You will need to do the same, don’t shy away, embrace it. Take a chance, be a risk taker. Learn from your failures rather than quit.
I know this graduating class has it in them. I know because without that persistence you would not be graduating today in the middle of school closures, social distancing, and a stay home order.
The Greatest Generation was courageous. This pandemic has revealed a lot of character in people and I see two types in this world, those with courage and those without. The good news is you get to choose. We are all facing challenges during these difficult times, but how you chose to approach them will determine the outcome. People with courage look for ways to be successful, people without complain about their failures.
I see glimmers of greatness in the class of 2020. How this class has approached the last few months of school and a graduation none of them expected with perseverance and courage. It is similar to how another generation a hundred years ago faced adversity and changed the world in wonderful ways.
I know greatness is learned through adversity and graduates, you’ve seen adversity, you have all it takes to shape your generation into the next Great Generation and change the world. The choice is yours, no pressure, but we’re all counting on you.
Once again, Congratulations to the Class of 2020!
Take care and be well,
Scot Stockwell
Scot Stockwell is the superintendent of the St. Helens School District. He may be reached at 503-397-3085.
