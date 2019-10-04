What if I told you that according to the FBI, in the past 20 years, crimes with guns have declined 70% and murders using guns have declined 50%? The UN wants our guns, but even UNODC admits that there are 93 countries that have higher murder and violent crime rates than the US; most if not all of these 93 countries have total prohibition on the ownership of firearms. From the FBI stats you will also learn that you are four times safer at school today than you were in 1990. These stats are hard to believe if you drink the Kool Aid that is continuously being served by the media or our crazy Governor. You are more likely to be killed with a bat, fist, knife, or falling in a bathtub than with a firearm.
Not one sane person thinks that murdering a person or multiple people is a good thing, but sanity should also tell you that taking firearms from the law abiding will only allow insane criminals to commit their acts easier. 94% of mass public shootings in the US are done in Gun Free Zones; they should be named Free Murder Zones. Nearly every mass murderer has either recently got off of, or were still taking psychotropic drugs.
None of these stats that I have given you even matter. The fact is that our rights are antecedent to government and they have no right to take from us what was inherited from God and Nature. What we need to remember is that in the 20th century some 262 million people were killed by their own government, after their means of self-defense was confiscated; this was all done in times of peace. Only a fool would trust the jesters that run our state now; how can you trust people who won’t even obey their oath of office, and think they can write laws about anything?
In August we had the Odessa Texas and Dayton Ohio tragedies where 16 innocents lost their lives, but you never heard of the 3 mass murders that went on in Japan around the same time, because they didn’t fit the narrative. See, Japan is disarmed and among the lowest crime rates in the world; the murders that killed 51 people were done with knives and fire.
Gun prohibition is what it has always been about … control. The second amendment is the palladium of liberty and if we give that up, liberty will be dead to the world and the age of chains and tyranny will rule our posterity. If we turned in every gun, criminals and the government (I repeat myself) would still have them, and honest people would be served from the cup of sorrow. I will not comply, and I will not allow my children and grandchildren to be loaded into boxcars while I can still draw a breath.
