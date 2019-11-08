I can’t quite comprehend why our local self-proclaimed whistleblower continues to lob inflated accusations at me and the St Helens Economic Development Corporation (SHEDCO).
I have neither the time nor space to respond to all of his trumped-up claims however I will address a few.
Mr. Preheim’s misinformed statements regarding the grants are gross exaggerations. Neither grant has been “lost”. SHEDCO acquired a $100,000 reimbursement grant for El Tapatio which is valid until May of 2020 and the $200,000 reimbursement grant that SHEDCO acquired for the Columbia Theater is valid until 2022. The SHEDCO board sincerely hopes that both businesses will be able to take advantage of those grants. If anyone has questions about the grants I encourage them to contact Oregon Mainstreet Grant Coordinator Kuri Gill at the Oregon Department of Parks and Recreation.
Mr. Preheim fallaciously proclaimed: “SHEDCO has refused to release their IRS 990 form as required by law.”
The facts, which he is well aware, are these: On November 6 2018 Mr. Preheim requested SHEDCO’s IRS 990 information. On November 7 2018 I personally emailed him six years of IRS 990 information (2012 to 2018). On November 8, 2018, by email, he acknowledged receipt. (Copies of the above correspondence have been provided to this newspaper.)
What is it called when a writer intentionally publishes something derogatory about others which, through direct knowledge, the writer knows is false?
(*Editor’s note – When The Chronicle printed Brady Preheim’s Letter to the Editor Oct. 30 concerning allegations against Al Petersen and SHEDCO, we did not yet have the above documentation. They can be found in this article by scrolling through the photo album above. Additionally, The Chronicle contacted Oregon Main Street’s grants and outreach coordinator, Kuri Gill, who confirmed that Petersen did, in fact, disclose his conflict of interest concerning the El Tapatio building. Gill said, “From our perspective, SHEDCO completed all the necessary requirements for both grants.”)
