As someone that has had dogs in my family most of my life, I find Mr. Trumps remarks about the killed ISIS leader as having ‘died like a dog’ extremely offensive- his political remark about a candidate ‘quitting like a dog’ is also disgusting. Both are revealing about his inner self.
A family dog is loving, friendly, protective, smart, deeply loyal, talented, and highly intelligent.
A military dog put his life on the line and was injured removing the ISIS terrorist leader; many have died to save their human comrades. Others have continued to protect while gravely injured.
Mr. Trump pretends, but actually exhibits none of those characteristics. The military dogs don’t claim bone spurs out of cowardice. But as this non-politically aligned citizen thinks about it some more, I realize I cannot call him a rat, either- rats have been found to care about their fellows, to share food, to assist other rats in distress, and to protect their families. I am not fond of them, but their approach to life exceeds Mr. Trump’s value system.
Charles Bickford
Deer Island
