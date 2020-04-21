It's probably human nature, but we often pay attention to our elected officials only when there is an election.
Sometimes that means we are ready to replace the incumbent with anyone. Or we may support the person already in office.
In the case of Alex Tardif, we want to keep him where he is. He has a track record of making informed financial choices for Columbia County.In this time of uncertainty, we will need more than ever a strong financial steward of our tax dollars.
With the economic downturn, it is more important than ever that we retain Alex. He is the commissioner with the financial background to weather the next four years.
This is not the time to try someone who is unproven and inexperienced in the finances of our county.
Cathy Pitkin
Warren
