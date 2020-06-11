I have a friend, Evan, who is a white man. For many years he had a close friend named James who was a black man. James is gone now. Evan is 87.
Evan recalls when he and James were together amongst other people, he could feel what James was feeling - that there was something in the air suggesting the inappropriateness of the two being friends. He said James felt this on a continuing basis. He was very uncomfortable in a crowd of white men.
James was an accomplished musician. He entertained the people in St. Helens at 13 Nights on the River and it was great. My husband and I never missed one of his performances. Perhaps some of you remember Sweet Baby James.
Evan called James one morning and asked how he was doing. James answered - “Well, I’m not sure. I woke up this morning and I’m still black.”
Then I heard the beautiful young woman, who was a senior at the local high school this last year, telling how in seventh grade, when all girls her age were proud of their long hair, was told by a teacher she had to pull her hair back and secure it because it was too full. I hope that teacher heard this bright, articulate young woman on television last Wednesday night and feels the shame she well deserves.
If fact, I hope like hell all of us feel the shame of not doing much, much more over the past 157 years to become all one people - with equal rights and equal expectations.
The Emancipation Proclamation in 1863 freed African Americans in rebel states, and after the Civil War, the Thirteenth Amendment emancipated all U.S. slaves wherever they were.
This from Wikipedia: “As a result, the mass of Southern blacks now faced the difficulty Northern blacks had confronted--that of a free people surrounded by many hostile whites.”
Please think about this, all of you. That was 157 years ago and we still must march in protest for the hopes of stopping the slaying of our U.S. citizens because of the color of their skin. One Hundred and Fifty-Seven Years.
And now for the crux of this letter to the editors. I have never been more proud of the people of St. Helens, young and old alike, than I was on June 3 as I awaited the arrival of the marching protestors in downtown St. Helens to proudly state that “Black Lives Matter.”
As they rounded the corner onto First Street, I could not believe their numbers. They just kept coming and coming - peacefully determined. I believe the estimate was between 1,000 to 1,200 participants. Whatever, they were overwhelming.
Tears flowed freely down my face as I thanked them all as best I could - my husband, my daughter, my dear friend, Columbia County Commissioner Alex Tardiff, Port Commissioner Nancy Ward and for all those marching beside them - for doing what I was unable to do - marching for equality for all.
Thank you for reading.
Nancy Whitney
St. Helens
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.