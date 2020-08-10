I’m calling for the City Council members of St. Helens to make clear where they stand with white supremacists and alt-right hate groups.
Last year after a series of hateful racist acts plagued our community; where a former St. Helens High School coach filed a federal lawsuit against St. Helens School District, alleging years of racially biased encounters, after two or three unidentified males drove by in a pick-up truck and threw a soda can at a 12-year-old while yelling racial slurs, after the incident of a resident hanging black trash bags resembling lynching’s from a tree, and after racial slurs were being yelled at visiting players during our towns local JV and Varsity games, you council members came together and passed an ‘All Lives Matter’ memorandum instead of directly denouncing white supremacy and condemning alt-right hate groups.
Now, we see our Police Department working together with these groups behind the public eye, allowing them to intimidate and terrorize Black Lives Matter supporters indiscriminately.
This is unacceptable. St. Helens needs a resolution that’s dedicated focus is on those that are targeted as a result of their skin color (BIPOC). We need a resolution that speaks to the need for a cultural shift for St. Helens so white supremacists will no longer view the city as their playground, where they’ll intimidate and hurl threats at its residents or political candidates.
You need to pass a resolution specifically denouncing these white supremacist groups and you need to do it now. #BlackLivesMatter
Thomas O'Hanlon
St. Helens
