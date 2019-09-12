There is regular reporting in the media concerning “climate change.” And that topic is typically bound to the idea that human activity is the cause. Well, that is as far as it ever goes. There is never mention of the idea that as long as the number of people on the planet increases by the current rate of a billion souls every twelve-and-a-half years, that human activity will present a bigger, more expanded footprint.
Furthermore, those who promote these media hypotheses blot-out any mention of the Divine Providence that is invoked in our Declaration of Independence. There simply is no debating whether it is true or not that God exists, and that our weather -- as it was in the Garden of Eden -- is a product of our distance in our relationship with God. Bottom line: Safeguarding our planet, with its present climate destruction must involve seeking and trusting in God. And we ought well to knock the rust off of the seldom mentioned theological concept of Divine Revelation -- an important part of Thomas Aquinas’ theological construction.
David Doerr
Rainier
