Have you been paying attention to economic news?
In case you missed it, the world has entered a global recession. In the last six weeks more than 35 million people in the U.S. have filed for unemployment and the Gross Domestic Product for the first quarter of 2020 shrank by more than 4%. Just five days ago, on April 30, the Federal Reserve Bank of St Louis predicted that unemployment in 2020 could reach beyond not only the 2008 recession but likely beyond the crash of 1929.
The following national chains have filed for bankruptcy in the last two months: J. Crew, True Religion, Modell’s Sporting Goods, Pier 1, Golds Gym, American Greeting Cards, SFP Franchise, and Bluestream Brands.
The entire country is hunkering down. On April 28th the following was reported by Oregon Public Broadcasting from the Oregon Governor’s office: “the state’s chief financial officer directed agencies to submit plans for 8.5% cuts in their allotted general fund spending for the two-year budget cycle.”
Yet somehow the City of St Helens’ has proposed for 2020-2021 a rosy city budget increase from $42,754,450 to $43,121,000. The general fund is shown to increase from $10,399,000 to $10,681,000, including a generous increase of more than $600,000 for “charges for services”.
Eleven out of twelve city departments have proposed increases in personnel expenditures (wages) and eight of the twelve departments are proposing increases in material expenditures.
Dear City of St Helens, when all around you people are losing their jobs and local businesses are on the brink of bankruptcy, is it responsible to propose an increase in the city budget?
Al Petersen
St. Helens
