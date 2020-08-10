With all the division and political rank or going on from BLM to COVID to left wing vs right wing, and all the lies and conspiracies going on: Isn’t it time to stop it, to repent?
It’s time to recognize our own sins personal and corporate. That because of them, we as a nation are in great trouble. “For short of the glory of God.. there go I?” Yes I, me.
As a 27 year veteran of a “foreign” (spiritual) war on the streets of downtown Portland, I’ve seen a lot of carnage done to people... by themselves or other people, even by some who call themselves, “Christian.” It breaks my heart for it breaks God’s too. And I weep.
Somebody wrote we need change. But since we vote, we get the leaders we deserve. But it goes much deeper than that. For 50 years we have sown to the wind and we are now reaping the whirlwind in going our own ways. But it is not too late.
The time is now for us (including God’s people) to repent, to cry out to our Creator, and confess our sins so He can forgive us and heal our land.
It is God’s will that none shall perish (in eternity), but come to repentance.
That is why Jesus went to the cross, to take upon himself our judgement. There is no greater love.
Repent, forgive, reconcile; love your neighbor as yourself.
Shalom,
Marty Kennedy
St. Helens
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.