I've lived in Columbia County Oregon, a suburb of Portland for 59 years.
Over that time the Safeway store in St. Helens has moved twice into larger facilities. They've been considering expansion again for at least 15 years. I knew the manager. The isles are narrow and there's not much room between the end of the isles and the registers.
Any evening there are people crammed into a very narrow corridor jostling for the next register. Thousands depend on the store.
If there's one bottleneck in the county, this is it.
I asked a checker how many of the employees had suffered from the virus.
"Not one," she replied with a bit of attitude.
Did we overreact ?
Wayne Mayo
Scappoose
