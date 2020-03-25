Before the coronavirus pandemic dominated all conversations, there was a lot of talk about what our
government is and is not doing to lower drug costs. We can’t ignore this conversation in the wake of this pandemic.
Lowering drug costs is essential to ensuring all patients have access to health care, and patient access has never been more important. But there are certain approaches that Congress has suggested to lower costs that might negatively impact the future advancement of medicine in our country.
If the government starts directly the price of medicines, the progress that scientists have made towards a cure for COVID-19 might be slowed. And this is at the helm of the pipeline; the innovative cures that many are waiting for are undoubtedly going to be put on hold, even if for good reason. Enacting any policy that puts limits on innovation, especially at a time like this, is unjust.
I strongly urge our Representatives in Washington to fight high drug prices without limiting innovation. Now more than ever, we cannot afford to risk cures for the sake of policy.
Donna Nyberg,
St. Helens
